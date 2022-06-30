SVREL, horsemen agree to $48-m increase

Entornointeligente.com /

PATRICK SMELLIE, president of the United Racehorse Trainers Association of Jamaica (URTAJ), said his organisation has signed a $48-million purse increase agreement with horseracing promoters Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL).

Smellie told The Gleaner that the URTAJ had successfully negotiated with SVREL to maintain the $18 million that was added to the purse earlier this year and was due to expire on June 30, along with an additional $30 million. He said the increases were scheduled to expire on December 31 of this year.

«This is a reasonable start in the negotiations term although we are facing high costs, but based on the circumstances with SVREL, it is a good start for us,» said Smellie.

«We are happy that we have gotten an increase because we are facing increases every week. However, we are working together with them to try and improve every aspect of the racing, and what is good for the horsemen, and everything like that,» he said.

Both parties have also agreed that the purses that will be paid out annually by SVREL will be calculated as a percentage of gross gaming revenue (GGR) earned by the promoting company in the preceding year from the sale of local horse races only.

