SVGCC sweeps theft of $10,000 under the rug

By SVGCC Scrutiniser

It appears there is no limit to the incompetence of the leadership at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

How else can it be explained when an employee steals over $10,000 from the college, and it is swept under the rug?

An employee recently stole over $10,000 from a department at the Community College.

When the employee’s co-workers discovered that the worker was stealing the money, instead of lodging it with the school’s finance department, the thief was sent on paid vacation.

Later the person quietly resigned, able to leave with their name and reputation spared from any scrutiny.

Could the lack of action taken by the school’s leadership be because of the relationship between the employee and certain people at the college and that the employee was their gofer?

