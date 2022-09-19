SVG scraps COVID testing, quarantine for visitors

Entornointeligente.com /

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has dropped all COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements for all travellers to the country.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement on Saturday, one day before it came into effect.

«As of September 18, 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) no longer requires air or sea passengers traveling from a foreign country to SVG to show a negative COVID-19 test before they board their flight or to have proof of quarantine arrangements,» the post said.

«All COVID-19 related travel restrictions have been lifted. Thank you to all travellers who complied with the travel protocols over the past two years minimising the risk of importation and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 in SVG.»

As of Saturday, SVG had recorded 9,447 cases of COVID-19 since March 2021, of which 116 people died. The country has administered 72,687 COVID-19 vaccines, made up of 37,220 first doses, 31,319 doses and 4,148 boosters.

