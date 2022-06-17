SVG records second fully-vaxxed COVID death in a week 

Entornointeligente.com /

A second fully vaccinated person in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has died in a matter of days.

The Ministry of Health said a 91-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on June 3 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

He was fully vaccinated.

He died on Thursday, June 15, of COVID-19 pneumonia.

His death brings to 110 the death toll from COVID-19.

Last Friday, June 10, an 84-year-old fully vaccinated woman died of COVID-19.

She had tested positive on May 31 and was observed at the Chateaubelair SMART Hospital.

Of the 110 COVID-19 deaths in SVG, seven of them were fully vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated, and 102 unvaccinated.

