Suspicious motorcycles neutralized outside Thai railway station over bomb alert

BANGKOK, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) — Three suspicious motorcycles were showered with high-pressure water to neutralize any explosives outside the Hua Hin railway station in southern Thailand in the wake of a bomb alert on Sunday, local police said.

The motorcycles bearing license plates issued in southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat each were showered by high-pressure water guns of an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to neutralize any explosives, said Hua Hin police superintendent Pol Col Thanakorn Wongsirilak.

But no explosives or explosive compounds were found hidden in the motorcycles parked outside the railway station, according to Pol Col Thanakorn.

Police dogs smelled the motorcycles and might probably have been confused with the odor of urea fertilizers for explosive compound, prompting the EOD police to suspect a possible bombing at the otherwise crowded railway station, the police superintendent said.

A few hours earlier, all southbound trains passing Hua Hin railway station were ordered to halt on track far from the railway station where all passengers including foreign tourists and other people were kept out as the authorities put themselves on alert for a possible bombing.

The railway station was sealed off in a 200-meter radius pending the police search for explosives.

Sunday’s bombing alert at and around Hua Hin railway station followed Friday’s multiple bombings in several areas of Bangkok.

