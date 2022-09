Entornointeligente.com /

Radio Jamaica News understands that a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force was taken into custody earlier today following a robbery at MegaMart on Waterloo Road in St. Andrew. It’s reported that a woman was robbed of an undetermined amount of cash on the compound of the store. The police were alerted and the suspects intercepted in a police dragnet in downtown Kingston. It was then discovered that one of the suspects is a member of the JCF who is on suspension.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com