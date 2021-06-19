Suspected suicide in St Mary

Entornointeligente.com / The Oracabessa Police are investigating a suspected case of suicide in Jacks River, Crescent in Oracabessa, St Mary on Thursday, June 17.

Dead is 60-year-old Leric Silvera of a Bonnie Gate in the parish.

Reports are that at about 6:30 a.m., residents found Silvera hanging from a tree with a piece of rope tied around the neck.

Silvera had allegedly texted his daughter earlier in the day and stated that he intended to take his life.

Investigation continues.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at [email protected] or [email protected] .

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com