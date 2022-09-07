Suspected hired killers held in St Ann

Entornointeligente.com /

Four men suspected to be hired killers were held in St Ann, Tuesday night.

The men are reportedly from St James, St Thomas and Parry Town in St Ann.

Police personnel carrying out checks under Operation Leviticus in the parish also seized a Browning pistol during the arrest.

Acting Head of the St. Ann Police, Superintendent David White, said the search for other firearms continues.

– Carl Gilchrist

