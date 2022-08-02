Suspect in murder of couple found dead

Entornointeligente.com /

The de­com­pos­ing body of an African male dis­cov­ered in a forest­ed area off Rin­con Road, Las Cuevas, yes­ter­day morn­ing has been un­of­fi­cial­ly iden­ti­fied as that of Franklyn Abel Clement.

The 34-year-old, who worked as a se­cu­ri­ty guard, is be­lieved to have mur­dered Hol­lis and Shireen Valdez on Ju­ly 29 at their home be­fore he made good his es­cape in­to the bush­es lead­ing off to a pop­u­lar hik­ing path.

Al­though an of­fi­cial iden­ti­fi­ca­tion will be done to­day at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, St James, an­gry vil­lagers yes­ter­day blocked the main road in front of the house where the mur­ders oc­curred with burn­ing de­bris, de­mand­ing law­men show them the corpse.

Hav­ing spent two sleep­less nights since the mur­ders oc­curred, as they were fear­ful the armed Clement could re­turn and hurt them al­so, the vil­lagers said they were hap­py to re­ceive clo­sure af­ter view­ing the sus­pect’s cloth­ing and be­long­ings.

A hik­er who veered off the hik­ing path in or­der to uri­nate stum­bled up­on the body around 9 am.

As the po­lice were con­tact­ed and word spread that the man re­spon­si­ble for the dou­ble homi­cide had been found, vil­lagers rushed to the scene.

How­ev­er, due to the rough ter­rain, many of them were un­able to get to the ac­tu­al site.

And as the po­lice of­fi­cers emerged from the for­est with the body, they were blocked by the an­gry vil­lagers who want­ed to make sure it was the man re­spon­si­ble.

Al­though the of­fi­cers ad­vised against it, tem­pers flared as the vil­lagers again ac­cused law en­force­ment of try­ing to pro­tect their own as the sus­pect was re­port­ed to have been friend­ly with some of the lo­cal of­fi­cers.

They blocked the road, pre­vent­ing the of­fi­cers from leav­ing and burned de­bris.

The protest came to an end soon af­ter as of­fi­cers even­tu­al­ly al­lowed a hand­ful of men, who had formed part of pre­vi­ous search par­ties, to view the cloth­ing and items that had been re­trieved, from which they were able to con­firm it was in­deed Clement.

Clement was said to have be­come bit­ter and for­lorn af­ter Shireen chose to rec­on­cile with her es­tranged hus­band, fol­low­ing a six-week sep­a­ra­tion.

It is be­lieved Clement and Shireen had been in­volved for sev­er­al years, and that this had led to Hol­lis, 40, and Shireen, ex­pe­ri­enc­ing mar­i­tal prob­lems.

On Ju­ly 25, Clement al­leged­ly kicked in the front door of the cou­ple’s mar­i­tal home and warned Shireen that he had emp­tied his bank ac­count be­fore telling her he was pre­pared to die.

It was re­port­ed that Clement al­so gave her four days to live, and on Ju­ly 29, he en­tered the cou­ple’s home and shot them both dead in the bed­room.

Clement lat­er dropped off food for his el­der­ly fa­ther and packed a bag with clothes, wa­ter and food be­fore head­ing in­to the for­est.

Of­fi­cers from the North East Di­vi­sion­al Coastal Pa­trol, as well as the Mara­cas and Blan­chisseuse Po­lice Sta­tions, led by Snr Supt Ma­haraj and Sgt Jack, vis­it­ed the scene. Post mortems are ex­pect­ed to be con­duct­ed to­day on all three, Clement and the cou­ple.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

