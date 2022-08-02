Suspect in murder of couple found dead

The decomposing body of an African male discovered in a forested area off Rincon Road, Las Cuevas, yesterday morning has been unofficially identified as that of Franklyn Abel Clement.
The 34-year-old, who worked as a security guard, is believed to have murdered Hollis and Shireen Valdez on July 29 at their home before he made good his escape into the bushes leading off to a popular hiking path.
Although an official identification will be done today at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, angry villagers yesterday blocked the main road in front of the house where the murders occurred with burning debris, demanding lawmen show them the corpse.
Having spent two sleepless nights since the murders occurred, as they were fearful the armed Clement could return and hurt them also, the villagers said they were happy to receive closure after viewing the suspect’s clothing and belongings.
A hiker who veered off the hiking path in order to urinate stumbled upon the body around 9 am.
As the police were contacted and word spread that the man responsible for the double homicide had been found, villagers rushed to the scene.
However, due to the rough terrain, many of them were unable to get to the actual site.
And as the police officers emerged from the forest with the body, they were blocked by the angry villagers who wanted to make sure it was the man responsible.
Although the officers advised against it, tempers flared as the villagers again accused law enforcement of trying to protect their own as the suspect was reported to have been friendly with some of the local officers.
They blocked the road, preventing the officers from leaving and burned debris.
The protest came to an end soon after as officers eventually allowed a handful of men, who had formed part of previous search parties, to view the clothing and items that had been retrieved, from which they were able to confirm it was indeed Clement.
Clement was said to have become bitter and forlorn after Shireen chose to reconcile with her estranged husband, following a six-week separation.
It is believed Clement and Shireen had been involved for several years, and that this had led to Hollis, 40, and Shireen, experiencing marital problems.
On July 25, Clement allegedly kicked in the front door of the couple’s marital home and warned Shireen that he had emptied his bank account before telling her he was prepared to die.
It was reported that Clement also gave her four days to live, and on July 29, he entered the couple’s home and shot them both dead in the bedroom.
Clement later dropped off food for his elderly father and packed a bag with clothes, water and food before heading into the forest.
Officers from the North East Divisional Coastal Patrol, as well as the Maracas and Blanchisseuse Police Stations, led by Snr Supt Maharaj and Sgt Jack, visited the scene. Post mortems are expected to be conducted today on all three, Clement and the couple.
Investigations are continuing.
