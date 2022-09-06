Suspect In Killing Of Trench Town Teen Contacts Police But Yet To Turn Himself In

Entornointeligente.com /

A man who the West Kingston Police listed as a suspect in Friday’s fatal shooting of a 15-year-old student in Trench Town, Kingston has made contact with the police but is not yet in their custody. Nevado Maitland, a student at Tivoli Gardens High School, was shot dead along Fourth Street on Friday night. It’s reported that the teenager was sitting along the sidewalk in his community with a friend, when a lone gunman walked up and opened fire at them. Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, head of the West Kingston Police, told Radio Jamaica News contact was made with the suspect «who promised that he would have come in to us, but up until this point, we have not seen or heard from him». SSP Phipps said the police are trying to locate him. Tivoli Gardens High School Principal Marvin Johnson said the slain teenager would have been among the grade 10 cohort this academic year. He described the teen as «a very quiet young man who really tries hard» and said his killing is «unfortunate». Mr. Johnson noted that the Ministry of Education has promised to send a guidance counselling unit to the school.

