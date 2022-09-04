Suspect in Fake Police Robbery Charged

Thirty year old Anthony Hoyte is expected to appear before the Chaguanas Magistrate Court charged with three counts of robbery with violence, two counts of assault with intent to rob, one count of robbery with aggravation and five counts of false imprisonment.
Central Division officers arrested Hoyte following investigations into a robbery involving men purporting to be police officers. He was charged on September 3rd.
According to reports, a group of five men dressed in what appeared to be police tactical wear and armed, approached a man at Derrick Road, Chase Village and announced a robbery.
The men then allegedly took the man to a nearby residence where they relieved him of his cell phone. The suspects allegedly, then entered the house where they bound two of the three occupants and relieved them of a quantity of cash and jewellery.
The men also reportedly stole a white Toyota Fielder from the owner in a bid to escape, after they met an obstruction and were forced to abandon their vehicle. The vehicle owner’s cell phone was also stolen.
The investigation was led by Snr Supt Curt Simon, Supt Edwards, ASP Dipchand with officers of the Chaguanas CID, Gang Unit and Freeport CID.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian