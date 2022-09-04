Suspect in Fake Police Robbery Charged

Entornointeligente.com /

Thir­ty year old An­tho­ny Hoyte is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore the Ch­agua­nas Mag­is­trate Court charged with three counts of rob­bery with vi­o­lence, two counts of as­sault with in­tent to rob, one count of rob­bery with ag­gra­va­tion and five counts of false im­pris­on­ment.

Cen­tral Di­vi­sion of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed Hoyte fol­low­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to a rob­bery in­volv­ing men pur­port­ing to be po­lice of­fi­cers. He was charged on Sep­tem­ber 3rd.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, a group of five men dressed in what ap­peared to be po­lice tac­ti­cal wear and armed, ap­proached a man at Der­rick Road, Chase Vil­lage and an­nounced a rob­bery.

The men then al­leged­ly took the man to a near­by res­i­dence where they re­lieved him of his cell phone. The sus­pects al­leged­ly, then en­tered the house where they bound two of the three oc­cu­pants and re­lieved them of a quan­ti­ty of cash and jew­ellery.

The men al­so re­port­ed­ly stole a white Toy­ota Field­er from the own­er in a bid to es­cape, af­ter they met an ob­struc­tion and were forced to aban­don their ve­hi­cle. The ve­hi­cle own­er’s cell phone was al­so stolen.

The in­ves­ti­ga­tion was led by Snr Supt Curt Si­mon, Supt Ed­wards, ASP Dipc­hand with of­fi­cers of the Ch­agua­nas CID, Gang Unit and Freeport CID.

