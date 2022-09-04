Suspect held following attempted robbery

Entornointeligente.com /

A 30-year-old Co­corite man was ar­rest­ed fol­low­ing an at­tempt­ed rob­bery at a su­per­mar­ket in Siparia on Au­gust 2nd

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, two men en­tered a su­per­mar­ket lo­cat­ed on Grell street around 7:30 pm and an­nounced a hold-up. One sus­pect ap­peared to be armed with a shot­gun.

The se­cu­ri­ty guard opened fire on the men, in­jur­ing the armed as­sailant in the process.

A re­port was made and of­fi­cers of the Siparia Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment, South West­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force and the Siparia Po­lice Sta­tion re­spond­ed.

The armed sus­pect, a 26-year-old male from Siparia and Pe­nal, was tak­en to the Siparia Health Fa­cil­i­ty to be treat­ed for his in­juries while the 30-year-old Co­corite man was de­tained. A shot­gun was re­cov­ered from the scene and in­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

