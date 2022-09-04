Suspect held following attempted robbery

A 30-year-old Cocorite man was arrested following an attempted robbery at a supermarket in Siparia on August 2nd
According to police reports, two men entered a supermarket located on Grell street around 7:30 pm and announced a hold-up. One suspect appeared to be armed with a shotgun.
The security guard opened fire on the men, injuring the armed assailant in the process.
A report was made and officers of the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department, South Western Division Task Force and the Siparia Police Station responded.
The armed suspect, a 26-year-old male from Siparia and Penal, was taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be treated for his injuries while the 30-year-old Cocorite man was detained. A shotgun was recovered from the scene and investigations are ongoing.
