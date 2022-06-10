Suspect charged in death of St Ann mechanic 

Entornointeligente.com /

A man has been charged with the killing of 20-year-old mechanic Quan Campbell of Enfield, Brown’s Town in St Ann, who was stabbed to death on Sunday, June 5, following an argument with a woman outside a club.

Roudare Harris, 34, of Goshen, Brown’s Town was charged with murder today after being questioned by the police and is to appear in court at a later date.

Harris had turned himself in to the police on Tuesday in the company of his lawyer, Oswest Senior-Smith.

Efforts to reach Senior-Smith earlier today were unsuccessful.

The Gleaner reported on Sunday that Campbell died early Sunday morning after being stabbed following an argument with a woman.

