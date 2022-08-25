Surveying graduate wins case against Land Survey Board

A land surveying graduate has won his lawsuit against the Land Survey Board over discrepancies in his assessment to register in the profession.
Delivering a judgement, late last week, Justice Devindra Rampersad upheld Akeem Hall’s judicial review case against the professional body.
Justice Rampersad said, «The court is not at all convinced of the propriety of the process engaged in relation to the claimant’s evaluation and is of the respectful view that it breaches the fundamental processes of fairness and transparency.»
According to the evidence in the case, in November 2020, Hall completed his practical training and was proposed to participate in the assessment process.
Under the board’s examination rules, the assessment is a two-part process with candidates being required to complete a trial survey and associated interview as well as a separate interview on survey law and professional practice.
Candidates must pass the trial survey and associated interview before being allowed to participate in the second interview. They would only qualify for registration if they obtain at least a total of 70 per cent at the end of the process.
Hall submitted his trial survey in February 2021 and two assessors from the board’s examination council recommended a mark of 76.75 per cent before the associated interview.
The mark was increased by 2.8 per cent following the interview with five of the board’s officials.
However, Hall was not invited to participate in the second interview as his trial survey mark was subsequently reduced to 62 per cent using an assessment from a third official.
Hall appealed the decision to the board, which dismissed the challenge and sought to justify his failing grade.
In assessing the case, Justice Rampersad questioned the board’s claim that the change occurred after the first two officials admitted that they made errors.
«Why didn’t the board properly document this alleged admission by both markers, who, from the evidence, considered the trial survey report independent of each other?» Justice Rampersad said.
He also questioned why the two officials were not given an opportunity to review their assessment in light of their alleged errors.
«The process of engaging two markers to give independent reviews and then replace them by the review of one sole marker, in light of the fact that there was no cogent evidence of their admission of any failure on their parts to take the alleged discrepancies into account or to be directed to do so, was not properly explained,» he said.
Justice Rampersad also took issue with the change on Hall’s original examination result sheet, which was done by the third official.
«The suggestion that the original examination sheet was used because it was not possible to physically circulate a new sheet to the markers for execution as the members were restricted to only meeting virtually flies in the face of the fact that the original examination sheet was signed during the time that the COVID-19 health regulations were in force and yet it was signed in some acceptable manner,» Justice Rampersad said.
In determining the case, Justice Rampersad ruled that the board’s initial refusal to disclose the examination sheet, which revealed the discrepancies, was irrational and unreasonable.
He granted an order quashing the dismissal of Hall’s appeal and another directing the board to rehear it based on the evidence in the case and deliver a written decision.
He also ruled that the board acted unlawfully when it used liquid paper to edit the result sheet after the officials had signed it.
Hall was represented by Matthew Gayle, while Krystal Richardson-Dumitriu and Sumayya Dupraj represented the board.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian