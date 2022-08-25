Surveying graduate wins case against Land Survey Board

Entornointeligente.com /

A land sur­vey­ing grad­u­ate has won his law­suit against the Land Sur­vey Board over dis­crep­an­cies in his as­sess­ment to reg­is­ter in the pro­fes­sion.

De­liv­er­ing a judge­ment, late last week, Jus­tice Devin­dra Ram­per­sad up­held Akeem Hall’s ju­di­cial re­view case against the pro­fes­sion­al body.

Jus­tice Ram­per­sad said, «The court is not at all con­vinced of the pro­pri­ety of the process en­gaged in re­la­tion to the claimant’s eval­u­a­tion and is of the re­spect­ful view that it breach­es the fun­da­men­tal process­es of fair­ness and trans­paren­cy.»

Ac­cord­ing to the ev­i­dence in the case, in No­vem­ber 2020, Hall com­plet­ed his prac­ti­cal train­ing and was pro­posed to par­tic­i­pate in the as­sess­ment process.

Un­der the board’s ex­am­i­na­tion rules, the as­sess­ment is a two-part process with can­di­dates be­ing re­quired to com­plete a tri­al sur­vey and as­so­ci­at­ed in­ter­view as well as a sep­a­rate in­ter­view on sur­vey law and pro­fes­sion­al prac­tice.

Can­di­dates must pass the tri­al sur­vey and as­so­ci­at­ed in­ter­view be­fore be­ing al­lowed to par­tic­i­pate in the sec­ond in­ter­view. They would on­ly qual­i­fy for reg­is­tra­tion if they ob­tain at least a to­tal of 70 per cent at the end of the process.

Hall sub­mit­ted his tri­al sur­vey in Feb­ru­ary 2021 and two as­ses­sors from the board’s ex­am­i­na­tion coun­cil rec­om­mend­ed a mark of 76.75 per cent be­fore the as­so­ci­at­ed in­ter­view.

The mark was in­creased by 2.8 per cent fol­low­ing the in­ter­view with five of the board’s of­fi­cials.

How­ev­er, Hall was not in­vit­ed to par­tic­i­pate in the sec­ond in­ter­view as his tri­al sur­vey mark was sub­se­quent­ly re­duced to 62 per cent us­ing an as­sess­ment from a third of­fi­cial.

Hall ap­pealed the de­ci­sion to the board, which dis­missed the chal­lenge and sought to jus­ti­fy his fail­ing grade.

In as­sess­ing the case, Jus­tice Ram­per­sad ques­tioned the board’s claim that the change oc­curred af­ter the first two of­fi­cials ad­mit­ted that they made er­rors.

«Why didn’t the board prop­er­ly doc­u­ment this al­leged ad­mis­sion by both mark­ers, who, from the ev­i­dence, con­sid­ered the tri­al sur­vey re­port in­de­pen­dent of each oth­er?» Jus­tice Ram­per­sad said.

He al­so ques­tioned why the two of­fi­cials were not giv­en an op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­view their as­sess­ment in light of their al­leged er­rors.

«The process of en­gag­ing two mark­ers to give in­de­pen­dent re­views and then re­place them by the re­view of one sole mark­er, in light of the fact that there was no co­gent ev­i­dence of their ad­mis­sion of any fail­ure on their parts to take the al­leged dis­crep­an­cies in­to ac­count or to be di­rect­ed to do so, was not prop­er­ly ex­plained,» he said.

Jus­tice Ram­per­sad al­so took is­sue with the change on Hall’s orig­i­nal ex­am­i­na­tion re­sult sheet, which was done by the third of­fi­cial.

«The sug­ges­tion that the orig­i­nal ex­am­i­na­tion sheet was used be­cause it was not pos­si­ble to phys­i­cal­ly cir­cu­late a new sheet to the mark­ers for ex­e­cu­tion as the mem­bers were re­strict­ed to on­ly meet­ing vir­tu­al­ly flies in the face of the fact that the orig­i­nal ex­am­i­na­tion sheet was signed dur­ing the time that the COVID-19 health reg­u­la­tions were in force and yet it was signed in some ac­cept­able man­ner,» Jus­tice Ram­per­sad said.

In de­ter­min­ing the case, Jus­tice Ram­per­sad ruled that the board’s ini­tial re­fusal to dis­close the ex­am­i­na­tion sheet, which re­vealed the dis­crep­an­cies, was ir­ra­tional and un­rea­son­able.

He grant­ed an or­der quash­ing the dis­missal of Hall’s ap­peal and an­oth­er di­rect­ing the board to re­hear it based on the ev­i­dence in the case and de­liv­er a writ­ten de­ci­sion.

He al­so ruled that the board act­ed un­law­ful­ly when it used liq­uid pa­per to ed­it the re­sult sheet af­ter the of­fi­cials had signed it.

Hall was rep­re­sent­ed by Matthew Gayle, while Krys­tal Richard­son-Du­mitriu and Sumayya Dupraj rep­re­sent­ed the board.

