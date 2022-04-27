Suriname, Guyana at odds over fishing licences

Entornointeligente.com /

PARAMAIRBO (CMC):

President of the Suriname Seafood Association (SSA), Udo Karg, says he is against government providing licences to Guyanese fishermen amid complaints of overfishing.

Over the last weekend, President Chandrikapersad Santokhi told reporters that a fisheries agreement with Guyana is soon to be realised, similar to those that already exist with other countries, including Venezuela.

Karg said he is surprised at the announcement by Santokhi, saying, «if we want to conclude a fisheries agreement with Guyana, then we can prepare about 2,500 licences for CARICOM, because then we have to allow all member states to fish in our waters».

The two Caribbean Community countries are at loggerheads over the issuance of licences, with Georgetown claiming that Paramaribo had promised 150 permits last August during Santokhi’s working visit to Guyana.

