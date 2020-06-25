Surge in cyber attacks in Singapore's education sector in April

Entornointeligente.com /

SINGAPORE – The education sector was the most popular target of hackers in April, when hundreds of thousands of students and teachers had to access online resources daily for remote learning, research from a cyber security firm has found.

According to Darktrace’s analysis of more than 100 of its clients in Singapore, education institutions faced 16 times more attacks than other often-targeted organisations in the healthcare and retail sectors.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article. Learn more about ST PREMIUM .

Enjoy unlimited access to ST’s best work Exclusive stories and features on multiple devices In-depth analyses and opinion pieces ePaper and award-winning multimedia content Subscribe Now

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com