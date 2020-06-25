 Surge in cyber attacks in Singapore's education sector in April - EntornoInteligente
surge_in_cyber_attacks_in_singapore_26_23039_3Bs_education_sector_in_april.jpg

Surge in cyber attacks in Singapore's education sector in April

SINGAPORE – The education sector was the most popular target of hackers in April, when hundreds of thousands of students and teachers had to access online resources daily for remote learning, research from a cyber security firm has found.

According to Darktrace’s analysis of more than 100 of its clients in Singapore, education institutions faced 16 times more attacks than other often-targeted organisations in the healthcare and retail sectors.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

