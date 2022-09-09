Supplying Weapons Won’t Bring Peace to Ukraine: Chinese Envoy

Entornointeligente.com /

«China has always maintained that dialogue and negotiation is the most realistic and feasible way to resolve the crisis. Only by seeking common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security can there be long-term stability and security in Europe and the rest of the world,» a Chinese envoy said.

A Chinese envoy warned on Thursday that supplying weapons to Ukraine will not bring peace.

More than six months after the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, fierce fighting is still raging on and more weapons and ammunition are flowing to the battlefield, giving rise to a worrying prospect of a prolonged and expanded conflict, said Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

RELATED:

Russia’s Travel Ban Covers More EU Officials

Since the beginning of the crisis, China has consistently emphasized that supplying weapons will not bring peace and that adding fuel to fire will only complicate the problem. The harsh reality and humanitarian consequences of the past six months have fully demonstrated this, he told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Equally worrying is the scenario that a large number of weapons and ammunition falling into the wrong hands, causing endless trouble, and creating security risks in Ukraine and in the wider region. Relevant negative impact has already begun to emerge, he said.

«China has always maintained that dialogue and negotiation is the most realistic and feasible way to resolve the crisis. Only by seeking common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security can there be long-term stability and security in Europe and the rest of the world,» he said.

The Ukrainian crisis has once again proved in a brutal way that pursuing power politics, seeking absolute security, being obsessed with military power, and creating division and confrontation cannot bring peace and stability, nor reconciliation and tranquility. All parties concerned should remain in contact and communication, and leave room for diplomatic negotiations, so as to create conditions for a political settlement and achieve the cessation of hostilities at an early date, he added.

On the issue of Ukraine, China has always believed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be followed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and every effort conducive to the peaceful resolution of the crisis should be supported. China will continue to stand on the side of peace, the side of dialogue, and the side of humanity, and will play a constructive role in the proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis, said Geng.

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com