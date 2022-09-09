Supplies being sent to CoE, Minister stays away from blame game

Entornointeligente.com /

The Com­mis­sion of En­quiry (COE) prob­ing the deaths of four divers do­ing main­te­nance work on a pipeline at Paria Fu­el Trad­ing Com­pa­ny will be sup­plied with ba­sic items – such as sta­tionery and In­ter­net con­nec­tion – be­tween yes­ter­day and to­day.

Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Min­is­ter Symon de No­bri­ga con­firmed this yes­ter­day but said he didn’t want to as­cribe blame to any agency for the lack of re­sources for the com­mis­sion.

De No­bri­ga was asked about the is­sue at yes­ter­day’s post-Cab­i­net me­dia brief­ing, af­ter CoE chair­man Jerome Lynch, QC, said on Wednes­day the com­mis­sion’s work was de­layed since it lacked re­sources, in­clud­ing pens, pa­per, of­fice fur­ni­ture and staff.

Yes­ter­day, De No­bri­ga said, «I don’t want to fo­cus on the mat­ter of blame. But I can tell you I’ve spo­ken to the per­sons who were re­spon­si­ble for de­liv­er­ing and there were a few things ad­dressed.

«One of a few is­sues that were raised – sta­tion­ary – it’s my un­der­stand­ing that will be de­liv­ered to them (CoE), if not to­day (Thurs­day), by first thing in the morn­ing (Fri­day).

«The is­sue of work­sta­tions is cur­rent­ly be­ing ad­dressed as far as I’ve been in­formed to­day. The is­sue of In­ter­net con­nec­tion, as far as I’ve been in­formed to­day, was orig­i­nal­ly card­ed to be com­plet­ed to­mor­row (Fri­day). It’s be­ing fast-tracked, to be ad­dressed to­day.

«It’s un­for­tu­nate these mat­ters had to be ad­dressed to­day and were not done pre­vi­ous but we’ve tak­en all steps to en­sure the of­fice can op­er­ate as an of­fice with all the nec­es­sary in­puts.»

On whose of­fice was re­spon­si­ble and if the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter has more re­spon­si­bil­i­ty in the mat­ter, De No­bri­ga said, «You’ve got­ten an an­swer from the Min­is­ter of Com­mu­ni­ca­tion in the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter, let us leave it at that.

«In as­crib­ing the re­spon­si­bil­i­ty, it will be re­port­ed as as­crib­ing the blame. What I’d like to do is draw a line, hav­ing seen the is­sue, hav­ing ob­vi­ous­ly been con­cerned by it, I fol­lowed up on it to­day and my un­der­stand­ing is the next time Mr Lynch comes to speak, he should be able to speak from a po­si­tion of hav­ing had the is­sues iden­ti­fied ad­dressed in the fastest pos­si­ble man­ner.»

On which de­part­ment’s Bud­get the items came out of, De No­bri­ga said there was a Bud­get as­signed to the CoE.

«I’m sure these things will fall un­der that. I don’t think (what) the cost of the sta­tion­ary is, is some­thing we need to deal with now. It’s about him hav­ing it.»

On what went wrong and if it was a com­mu­ni­ca­tion prob­lem, De No­bri­ga said his fo­cus is on try­ing to en­sure what needs to be done was done.

«My job, es­pe­cial­ly here right now in speak­ing to you all, is to say how can we get it done, make sure it’s be­ing done and come to tell you it’s be­ing done.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com