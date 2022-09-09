Supplies being sent to CoE, Minister stays away from blame game

The Commission of Enquiry (COE) probing the deaths of four divers doing maintenance work on a pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading Company will be supplied with basic items – such as stationery and Internet connection – between yesterday and today.
Communication Minister Symon de Nobriga confirmed this yesterday but said he didn’t want to ascribe blame to any agency for the lack of resources for the commission.
De Nobriga was asked about the issue at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, after CoE chairman Jerome Lynch, QC, said on Wednesday the commission’s work was delayed since it lacked resources, including pens, paper, office furniture and staff.
Yesterday, De Nobriga said, «I don’t want to focus on the matter of blame. But I can tell you I’ve spoken to the persons who were responsible for delivering and there were a few things addressed.
«One of a few issues that were raised – stationary – it’s my understanding that will be delivered to them (CoE), if not today (Thursday), by first thing in the morning (Friday).
«The issue of workstations is currently being addressed as far as I’ve been informed today. The issue of Internet connection, as far as I’ve been informed today, was originally carded to be completed tomorrow (Friday). It’s being fast-tracked, to be addressed today.
«It’s unfortunate these matters had to be addressed today and were not done previous but we’ve taken all steps to ensure the office can operate as an office with all the necessary inputs.»
On whose office was responsible and if the Office of the Prime Minister has more responsibility in the matter, De Nobriga said, «You’ve gotten an answer from the Minister of Communication in the Office of the Prime Minister, let us leave it at that.
«In ascribing the responsibility, it will be reported as ascribing the blame. What I’d like to do is draw a line, having seen the issue, having obviously been concerned by it, I followed up on it today and my understanding is the next time Mr Lynch comes to speak, he should be able to speak from a position of having had the issues identified addressed in the fastest possible manner.»
On which department’s Budget the items came out of, De Nobriga said there was a Budget assigned to the CoE.
«I’m sure these things will fall under that. I don’t think (what) the cost of the stationary is, is something we need to deal with now. It’s about him having it.»
On what went wrong and if it was a communication problem, De Nobriga said his focus is on trying to ensure what needs to be done was done.
«My job, especially here right now in speaking to you all, is to say how can we get it done, make sure it’s being done and come to tell you it’s being done.»
