Supermarkets, WITCO concerned over Tobacco Law

Some supermarkets may stop selling cigarettes at their establishments after a law prohibiting how tobacco products are displayed is being enforced after many years.
Cigarette dispensers advertising each brand available would have been a regular feature at any of the cash registers in some of the bigger supermarkets.
This gave the consumer the option of making a purchase no matter which register they chose.
However, smokers would have noticed that since Monday, those products are now only available at only one dispenser in the store.
This follows a memo sent on September 22, from the West Indian Tobacco Company Limited (WITCO) to retail stores which said, «Please be advised that with effect from Monday 26th September 2022 all retail outlets are prohibited from having more than one cigarette dispenser in use at each location.»
The message went on to site Section 9 (4) of the Tobacco Control Act which states, «No more than one cigarette dispenser shall be provided per outlet.» This Act was amended in 2012 and therefore is by no means a new law. WITCO advised the stores to not only remove the products from the other dispensers but to ensure that the logos and posters of the companies be removed as well from the empty displays.
Guardian Media sought clarification from the Ministry of Health’s Tobacco Control Unit as to why the law is now being enforced. However, all calls to the Unit went unanswered as did questions sent via text message to Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian