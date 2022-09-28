Supermarkets, WITCO concerned over Tobacco Law

Entornointeligente.com /

Some su­per­mar­kets may stop sell­ing cig­a­rettes at their es­tab­lish­ments af­ter a law pro­hibit­ing how to­bac­co prod­ucts are dis­played is be­ing en­forced af­ter many years.

Cig­a­rette dis­pensers ad­ver­tis­ing each brand avail­able would have been a reg­u­lar fea­ture at any of the cash reg­is­ters in some of the big­ger su­per­mar­kets.

This gave the con­sumer the op­tion of mak­ing a pur­chase no mat­ter which reg­is­ter they chose.

How­ev­er, smok­ers would have no­ticed that since Mon­day, those prod­ucts are now on­ly avail­able at on­ly one dis­penser in the store.

This fol­lows a memo sent on Sep­tem­ber 22, from the West In­di­an To­bac­co Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (WIT­CO) to re­tail stores which said, «Please be ad­vised that with ef­fect from Mon­day 26th Sep­tem­ber 2022 all re­tail out­lets are pro­hib­it­ed from hav­ing more than one cig­a­rette dis­penser in use at each lo­ca­tion.»

The mes­sage went on to site Sec­tion 9 (4) of the To­bac­co Con­trol Act which states, «No more than one cig­a­rette dis­penser shall be pro­vid­ed per out­let.» This Act was amend­ed in 2012 and there­fore is by no means a new law. WIT­CO ad­vised the stores to not on­ly re­move the prod­ucts from the oth­er dis­pensers but to en­sure that the lo­gos and posters of the com­pa­nies be re­moved as well from the emp­ty dis­plays.

Guardian Me­dia sought clar­i­fi­ca­tion from the Min­istry of Health’s To­bac­co Con­trol Unit as to why the law is now be­ing en­forced. How­ev­er, all calls to the Unit went unan­swered as did ques­tions sent via text mes­sage to Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

