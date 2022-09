Entornointeligente.com /

With a depleted squad in New Zealand for their two test series against the hosts, the Sunshine Girls have been forced to call on Romelda Aiken-George, who gave birth to her first child last month and former national player Carla Samuels-Borrego to help rescue the series.

Wednesday’s game gets underway at 2:00 am Jamaica time. The second match will be played on Thursday.

The teams will be vying for the Taini Jamieson Trophy.

