Sunshine Girls relaxed ahead of Commonwealth bow

HEAD COACH of Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls, Connie Francis, is seeing a more relaxed team ahead of their opening match against Wales at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

That relaxation has come after the Sunshine Girls thrashed Uganda, 63-37, during a practice match yesterday.

The game will prove to be the Jamaicans only warm-up ahead of tomorrow’s start of the games in Birmingham, England.

The veteran coach said she was very happy all 12 players got an opportunity to get a blowout against the Ugandans before the competition.

«We have been here for a little while and two of our practice games were cancelled and we were lucky to have gotten a practice against Uganda, which is very important for us to see where we are at collectively as a team playing against another team,» said Francis.

