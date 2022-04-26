Sunshine Girl Nelson steers Magpies to upset of Firebirds

Entornointeligente.com /

BRISBANE, Australia (CMC):

Sunshine Girl Shimona Nelson produced a stunning performance as Collingwood Magpies produced one of the first real major upsets of the new Australian Netball Championship with a 67-59 victory over the Queensland Firebirds.

Playing at the Nissan Arena here on Sunday, Magpies eked out a narrow 51-48 lead at the end of the third quarter and then held their nerve in a tense final stanza to come away with their second win in six outings for the campaign.

At the centre of Magpies’ success was Jamaican Nelson, the 23-year-old sinking 54 goals from 65 attempts to haul her side over the line, while Sophie Garbin supported with 11 from 17 attempts.

For the losers, Donnell Wallam shot 29 from 32 attempts and Gretel Bueta, 22 goals from 23 attempts.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com