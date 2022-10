Entornointeligente.com /

Family, friends and book aficianados joined philanthropist and chair of Stewart’s Automotive Group, Diana Stewart, for the launch of her first literary work, Dunsinane: A Memoir, last Wednesday at the Jaguar Land Rover showroom in St Andrew. Stewart, who dedicated the book to her late husband Richard announced that 100 per cent of proceeds from book sales will be donated to charity. Sunday Social brings you the highlights.

