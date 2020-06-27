Summer holidays to France, Greece and Spain cleared for take-off

Entornointeligente.com /

Biarritz beach in France – AP Coronavirus Article Bar with counter .. Summer holidays to countries including France, Spain and Greece have been given the go-ahead under a Government traffic-light system that will scrap quarantine for dozens of destinations.

But British holidaymakers have been warned that a sudden outbreak of coronavirus during their trip will mean the immediate reintroduction of quarantine, forcing them to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

The Government plans to publish a list of up to 50 countries in the middle of next week where there will be ” air bridges ” exempting arrivals to the UK from quarantine. The Foreign Office will change its advice to allow travel, with the fly-away date for holidays likely to be Monday, July 6.

In place of quarantine, there will be a traffic-light system with officials placing countries into green, amber and red categories based on the prevalence of Covid-19, whether the disease is rising and the reliability of the country’s data.

Only passengers arriving into the UK from nations in the red category, where the spread of coronavirus is deemed to be high, will be told to self-isolate for two weeks.

The announcement comes ahead of a week in which the Prime Minister will try to focus the nation’s minds on coming out of lockdown and building a post-Covid economy.

Trips to Spanish beaches, like this one in Menorca, could soon be on the horizon – EPA On Tuesday he is expected to make a major speech in the north of England setting out his plan for getting the country out of the deepest recession in generations.

Its key themes will be jobs, health and homes, and Mr Johnson will unveil a programme of big infrastructure projects, including the 40 new hospitals he has promised.

He will also announce plans to invest billions of pounds in deprived areas of the country to deliver on his manifesto promise to “level up” Britain, which will include a series of major road and rail schemes.

As well as creating jobs, he believes that by providing the transport links and infrastructure that have been lacking in many towns, he will encourage private investment in homes and start-up businesses.

Story continues Former “red wall” constituencies won from Labour at the last election will receive a large chunk of the investment money, which is likely to be financed through borrowing.

The Prime Minister hopes the speech will put him firmly back on the front foot after months of crisis management because of the virus. The text is being finalised this weekend with his chief aide Dominic Cummings and policy chief Munira Mirza, and is said to have the working title “build, build, build”.

His speech will be followed on Wednesday by the announcement of the full list of countries exempt from quarantine, and then by an update on how the Government will reopen all schools to all pupils in September, finally enabling many parents to return to their workplaces.

Coronavirus podcast 26/06/20 – Will America’s new spike of infections be as deadly as the first? France, Greece and Spain were the only countries that the Government named last night as “likely” to have “travel corridors” or air bridges. However, it is thought that most western European nations including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Finland, some Caribbean states and other “low-risk” island nations will be named next week.

Portugal is so far excluded from the draft air-bridge list because of a coronavirus outbreak in and around Lisbon although the country’s epidemiologists are challenging the UK assessment. Sweden is also excluded due to its high Covid-19 rate.

A Government source confirmed the traffic-light status of the two countries could change at any time.

‘Air bridges’: The likely destinations The move on foreign trips comes as sun-seekers denied the chance to go on holiday have flocked to Britain’s beaches, prompting a “major incident” to be declared in Bournemouth on Thursday.

Mr Johnson warned against a repeat of such scenes this weekend: “If you look at what’s happening elsewhere in the world where people have been coming out of lockdown, I’m afraid what you’re also seeing is people taking too many liberties with the guidance, mingling too much, not observing social distancing.

“You may think you’re not going to get it [Covid-19] and you’re immortal and invincible and so on. And very likely that’s true, particularly if you’re a young person. But the bug you carry can kill elderly people particularly. It’s still dangerous. The virus is still out there.”

The Government acknowledged many people might not yet choose to travel but it said its “cautious change” would help holidaymakers and businessmen to avoid quarantine and provide a “vital lifeline” for the travel industry.

But it warned there would be a “strict handbrake mechanism” so that if there was an outbreak in a country or even within a particular part of that country, the Government would “immediately reintroduce self-isolation requirements” even if it was in the middle of people’s holidays.

The UK will operate a traffic-light system to determine which countries are safe to visit – EPA Additions to the list of 50 or so countries could come before the next review of the policy, which is due in three weeks’ time, although it is thought more likely that it will be updated at the end of July.

The Joint Biosecurity Centre , working with Public Health England (PHE), has been responsible for categorising the countries it believes would be safe for people to enter the UK from without needing to self-isolate.

But easing the post-travel rules will come with tighter measures for mask-wearing. Government sources said all passengers will be required by law to wear face coverings on planes and ferries to protect others.

Henry Smith, the Conservative chair of the cross-party Future of Aviation group, welcomed the confirmation of air bridges but remained concerned that the policy was “fragmented” and did not yet provide the certainty that holidaymakers and the travel industry needed.

Paul Charles, spokesman for the Quash Quarantine campaign group representing 400 of the biggest travel and hospitality businesses, said it was right the Government was adopting a cautious approach but it was still confusing for consumers.

“There’s no visibility on what can and cannot be booked. The travel industry and consumers are still flying through fog. There is a distinct lack of visibility,” he said.

