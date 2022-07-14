Sumfest Luxe Lounge fusing international and traditional Jamaican flavours

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

Reggae Sumfest organisers, in collaboration with VIP Attractions, have taken the offerings at the annual festival up several notches with the introduction of white-glove Luxe Lounge, which will serve up a treat on Friday and Saturday night.

White-glove service, bistro tables for four, an open bar with mixed drinks, and the best view in the house are among the first-class amenities that patrons who have bought into the exclusive lounge being constructed at the Catherine Hall, Montego Bay venue will experience.

On Tuesday, Food did a tasting of the bite-sized, delightful treats that VIP Attractions plans on satiating the taste buds with during the festival.

«Our menu will showcase a fusion of international and traditional Jamaican flavours. Come prepared to experience bold and exciting flavour profiles curated from local ingredients that will stimulate your taste buds and cater to all dietary needs and palates,» said VIP’s Chief Executive Officer Shelly-Ann Fung-King.

