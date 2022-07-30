Sumfest is not for children

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I attended Reggae Sumfest and was flabbergasted to see children running around at Catherine Hall in the wee hours of the morningmes. There was also a couple of artistes who brought their children along for the show which could be rated as MA for Mature Audiences and, in some instances X, given the X-rated lyrical and visual content.

I was surprised when I entered the venue and was given a red armband as a signal that I am old enough to drink alcohol. I haven’t attended the event in a couple years and I don’t recall this as a feature, but I figured this was to safeguard against younger attendees who are below the legal drinking age. Never would I have imagined that parents would tag their young children along or that the organisers would allow it.

Throughout the night, these children would have been exposed to profane and sexually explicit lyrics backed by borderline pornographic choreography.

