Succession, Schitt’s Creek win big at Emmy Awards

Schitt’s Creek won nine prizes – breaking the Emmys record for most wins in a single season for a comedy.

It was a glowing send-off for the Canadian series, which broadcast its sixth and final season this year.

Succession took home the night’s top prize, best drama series, as well as best actor for Jeremy Strong.

The HBO series also won prizes in the drama categories for best writing and best directing.

“This is such a very nice moment,” said the show’s British creator Jesse Armstrong from London. “But it’s sad not to be with the cast and crew.”

Armstrong listed a number of “un-thank yous” during his acceptance speech, criticising President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for their respective responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another HBO series, Watchmen, won best limited series, as well as acting gongs for its stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Zendaya, 24, became the youngest ever winner of best drama actress for her performance in Euphoria.

It was a significantly lower-key event this year, with most winners dialling in to make their acceptance speeches from home.

The ceremony was presented from an eerily empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, with a few guest presenters joining him in the studio. (BBC)

