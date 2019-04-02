Sturge wins contempt of court conviction

Entornointeligente.com / Crim­i­nal de­fence at­tor­ney Wayne Sturge has won his ap­peal on con­tempt of court con­vic­tion for a se­ries of so­cial me­dia posts on a mur­der tri­al, in which he was in­volved. De­liv­er­ing a ma­jor­i­ty judge­ment at the Hall of Jus­tice in Port-of-Spain on Tues­day, Ap­pel­late Judges Al­ice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mo­hammed ruled that High Court Judge Nor­ton Jack act­ed un­fair­ly when he con­vict­ed Sturge and fined him $5,000, in Oc­to­ber 2017. Sturge’s le­gal vic­to­ry in the case was bit­ter-sweet as the judges ruled his prej­u­di­cial state­ments should still be re­ferred to the Dis­ci­pli­nary Com­mit­tee of the Law As­so­ci­a­tion. Stat­ing that Sturge’s use of so­cial me­dia to make the state­ments had a po­ten­tial­ly detri­men­tal ef­fect on the ad­min­is­tra­tion of jus­tice, the judges said: “We ac­cept that this sort of con­duct, pri­ma fa­cie, can­not be coun­te­nanced and that there is a pub­lic in­ter­est in de­ter­ring it.” Once the com­mit­tee re­ceives the com­plaint, a pan­el of Sturge’s col­leagues will con­duct an en­quiry to de­ter­mine if his ac­tions con­sti­tute a breach of the Code of Ethics for at­tor­neys un­der the Le­gal Pro­fes­sion Act. If he is even­tu­al­ly found guilty of pro­fes­sion­al mis­con­duct, the pan­el will de­cide whether no fur­ther ac­tion should be tak­en or if he should face a range of penal­ties in­clud­ing be­ing fined, sus­pend­ed or dis­barred. Flash­back The last at­tor­ney to be con­vict­ed of con­tempt of court was for­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al Ramesh Lawrence Ma­haraj SC. On April 17, 1975, Ma­haraj was sen­tenced to serve sev­en days sim­ple im­pris­on­ment af­ter be­ing found guilty of the of­fence af­ter he ques­tioned a rul­ing made by Jus­tice Son­ny Ma­haraj. Ma­haraj even­tu­al­ly got the charge over­turned as the Privy Coun­cil ruled that he ought to have been giv­en the op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­tain le­gal rep­re­sen­ta­tion in a bid to rep­re­sent him­self. In 2011, Guardian Me­dia Lim­it­ed, which pub­lish­es this news­pa­per, was found guilty of con­tempt over a re­port car­ried on tele­vi­sion sta­tion CNC3. It was fined $50,000, while its two jour­nal­ists re­spon­si­ble for the re­port on a sen­si­tive mur­der tri­al, were rep­ri­mand­ed and dis­charged.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

