Sturge wins contempt of court conviction

Entornointeligente.com / Criminal defence attorney Wayne Sturge has won his appeal on contempt of court conviction for a series of social media posts on a murder trial, in which he was involved. Delivering a majority judgement at the Hall of Justice in Port-of-Spain on Tuesday, Appellate Judges Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed ruled that High Court Judge Norton Jack acted unfairly when he convicted Sturge and fined him $5,000, in October 2017. Sturge’s legal victory in the case was bitter-sweet as the judges ruled his prejudicial statements should still be referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association. Stating that Sturge’s use of social media to make the statements had a potentially detrimental effect on the administration of justice, the judges said: “We accept that this sort of conduct, prima facie, cannot be countenanced and that there is a public interest in deterring it.” Once the committee receives the complaint, a panel of Sturge’s colleagues will conduct an enquiry to determine if his actions constitute a breach of the Code of Ethics for attorneys under the Legal Profession Act. If he is eventually found guilty of professional misconduct, the panel will decide whether no further action should be taken or if he should face a range of penalties including being fined, suspended or disbarred. Flashback The last attorney to be convicted of contempt of court was former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC. On April 17, 1975, Maharaj was sentenced to serve seven days simple imprisonment after being found guilty of the offence after he questioned a ruling made by Justice Sonny Maharaj. Maharaj eventually got the charge overturned as the Privy Council ruled that he ought to have been given the opportunity to retain legal representation in a bid to represent himself. In 2011, Guardian Media Limited, which publishes this newspaper, was found guilty of contempt over a report carried on television station CNC3. It was fined $50,000, while its two journalists responsible for the report on a sensitive murder trial, were reprimanded and discharged.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian
Quizás te guste
Más en EntornoInteligente.com
3 horas ago
Mundo
Sociólogo Alberto Ignacio Ardila Olivares Venezuela Aeroquest C. A.// Florentino Pérez: “El nuevo Bernabéu será el mejor estadio del mundo”
13 horas ago
23 horas ago