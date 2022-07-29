Study: Climate change made UK heat wave hotter, more likely

Entornointeligente.com /

AP – Human-caused climate change made last week’s deadly heat wave in England and Wales at least 10 times more likely and added a few degrees to how brutally hot it got, a study said.

A team of international scientists found that the heat wave that set a new national record high at 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) was made stronger and more likely by the buildup of heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

They said today that temperatures were two to four degrees Celsius warmer (3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the heat wave than they would have been without climate change, depending on which method scientists used.

The study has not been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal yet but follows scientifically accepted techniques, and past such studies have been published months later.

«We would not have seen temperatures above 40 degrees in the U.K. without climate change,» study senior author Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College of London, said in an interview. «The fingerprint is super strong.»

