Students Get Back-to-School Items

Scores of students were assisted in their preparations for the reopening of schools in September at a back-to-school fair staged by staff of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology on Thursday (August 18).

The event catered to children of employees and their relatives, who were provided with packages containing notebooks, pens, pencils and masks. They also received snack items.

Representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security were on hand to facilitate registration for support programmes, including the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Head of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Carl Berry conducted a talk on personal safety and human trafficking.

Secondary and tertiary-level children were exposed to opportunities to pursue studies in Canada, including financing options and application procedures.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who brought greetings at the event held at the PCJ Building in Kingston, urged the students to take advantage of the information sessions to plan their path towards higher education.

Parent, Melissa Grant- Forbes, said that the donation of the school supplies will provide some financial relief in the back-to-school preparations.

«I think it is a good initiative, seeing how things are difficult at this time, and I hope it will continue. The information sessions are very good, and something young people will use in thinking about their different study areas,» she told JIS News.

Half-Way Tree Primary School student, Tristan Forbes, who attended the fair with his mother said «it is really good that the [Ministry] is helping some childrenâ¦ . It is really good what they are doing».

The event was organised by the Ministry’s Staff Engagement Committee, with support from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Food for the Poor Jamaica, as well as members of staff and overseas Jamaicans, who donated cash and other items.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

