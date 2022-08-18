Student nurses protest non-payment of stipends

For more than two years COSTAATT student nurses say they have not been paid their stipends.
A group of student nurses protested outside of the Ministry of Education on Tuesday morning, demanding answers as to when they can expect payments to be made.
Guardian Media has been informed that COSTAATT has already provided the Education Ministry with all the information required for the payments to be issued, and the Ministry’s Finance Director has already indicated that the stipends will be paid soon.
However, the students said yesterday they are fed up hearing the same explanation.
«We have been told that our stipend payment has been turned over to the Ministry of Education which is supposed to be paying us our fees. When we asked the college for an update, they are not giving us an update, they are just saying the ministry has to make the payment. So we are here in front the ministry today, because we want answers as to how long we have to wait to get our money, when we getting the money and if we getting the money. We are fed up, every day we hearing the same thing and we are fed up,» said Zakiya Walker a COSTAATT student nurse. Walker said more than 200 students are affected by the situation including some who are single mothers.
«We are putting in the work, we go out there every day, we care for patients as we signed up for, however, we were promised a stipend and we just want what we were promised, we work hard every day and we want what we are owed,» said Walker.
The students are also complaining about a lack of a safe transport service. They said many of the students come from rural areas and work odd hours, however, there is no shuttle service.
The students said they are now past their breaking point.
COSTAATT President Dr Gillian Paul said she understands the students’ position but noted that several memos went out on the issue. She assured that as soon as the ministry provides an update to the school, the information will be passed on to the students.
