Student nurses protest non-payment of stipends

For more than two years COSTAATT stu­dent nurs­es say they have not been paid their stipends.

A group of stu­dent nurs­es protest­ed out­side of the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion on Tues­day morn­ing, de­mand­ing an­swers as to when they can ex­pect pay­ments to be made.

Guardian Me­dia has been in­formed that COSTAATT has al­ready pro­vid­ed the Ed­u­ca­tion Min­istry with all the in­for­ma­tion re­quired for the pay­ments to be is­sued, and the Min­istry’s Fi­nance Di­rec­tor has al­ready in­di­cat­ed that the stipends will be paid soon.

How­ev­er, the stu­dents said yes­ter­day they are fed up hear­ing the same ex­pla­na­tion.

«We have been told that our stipend pay­ment has been turned over to the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion which is sup­posed to be pay­ing us our fees. When we asked the col­lege for an up­date, they are not giv­ing us an up­date, they are just say­ing the min­istry has to make the pay­ment. So we are here in front the min­istry to­day, be­cause we want an­swers as to how long we have to wait to get our mon­ey, when we get­ting the mon­ey and if we get­ting the mon­ey. We are fed up, every day we hear­ing the same thing and we are fed up,» said Za­kiya Walk­er a COSTAATT stu­dent nurse. Walk­er said more than 200 stu­dents are af­fect­ed by the sit­u­a­tion in­clud­ing some who are sin­gle moth­ers.

«We are putting in the work, we go out there every day, we care for pa­tients as we signed up for, how­ev­er, we were promised a stipend and we just want what we were promised, we work hard every day and we want what we are owed,» said Walk­er.

The stu­dents are al­so com­plain­ing about a lack of a safe trans­port ser­vice. They said many of the stu­dents come from rur­al ar­eas and work odd hours, how­ev­er, there is no shut­tle ser­vice.

The stu­dents said they are now past their break­ing point.

COSTAATT Pres­i­dent Dr Gillian Paul said she un­der­stands the stu­dents’ po­si­tion but not­ed that sev­er­al mem­os went out on the is­sue. She as­sured that as soon as the min­istry pro­vides an up­date to the school, the in­for­ma­tion will be passed on to the stu­dents.

