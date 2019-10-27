Student hopes deya machine goes global

Vikash Brijmohan, 22, hopes that his waxed deya filling machine would one day make an impact on the industry.
Brijmohan, a resident of Las Lomas, graduated with his BSc in electrical and computer engineering from UWI on Thursday. He said the project was his final year project at the university.
He said the device cost him $3,500 to make and it can fill a deya with hot wax every 0.7 seconds when compared to manual filling that takes just under 10 seconds per deya.
He said UWI owns the rights to the project and he would like to see it go into production. Brijmohan said the prototype runs on a system that uses programmable logic controllers which are the same devices that are used to operate traffic lights.
He said a full-sized device would include systems for packaging and drying of the final product. He said the device has gotten a lot of public attention since he showcased it at the Divali Nagar including praises from the Indian High Commission.
Brijmohan said after graduating he is still awaiting job placement since he attended university on a scholarship.
He plans to construct an automated coconut grater to produce coconut oil and a soap maker suitable for home-based manufacturers. He said, “I would like to congratulate all of the 2019 graduates from UWI and wish them the best of luck. There are hundreds of millions of Hindus globally and I am sure my prototype will have some impact on the global industry and maybe it can assist local manufacturers to export and curb the importation of waxed deyas.”
He added, the department of electrical and computer engineering produces a high calibre of graduates and his project is one of several excellent examples of how innovative graduates can be.
