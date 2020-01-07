Strong shallow quake hits Puerto Rico, triggers small tsunami

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) – A shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck just off Puerto Rico early on Tuesday (Jan 7), triggering a small tsunami, though there were no initial reports of casualties or significant damage on land.

The quake was largest of several in the area in the past two weeks. It struck at 4.24am local time (0824 GMT) at a depth of 10km and its epicentre was 5km south of Tallaboa, near Ponce on the island’s southern coast, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said a small tsunami measuring around 0.02m had been observed.

“Persons along coastal areas near the earthquake should be observant and exercise normal caution, otherwise no action is required,” it said.

It had initially said there was “no significant tsunami threat”.

One witness located 14km from the epicentre described the quake as “super strong”, in a posting on the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.

On social media, people in Puerto Rico wrote of being shaken awake by the force of the quake.

One woman on Twitter said she had been “wrenched from sleep”, adding “Everybody is awake & scared all over.”

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) cut off power on safety grounds. It hoped to reconnect supplies as soon as possible, it said on Twitter.

Tuesday’s quake was the strongest of a series of tremors that have shaken the island since Dec 28, topping a quake the day before.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday damaged homes and destroyed a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist attraction, but there were no reports of injuries.

