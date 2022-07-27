Strong quake kills five, injures dozens in Philippines

Entornointeligente.com /

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring dozens.

In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors.

The 7-magnitude quake was centred in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, who described the midmorning shaking as a major earthquake.

«The ground shook like I was on a swing and the lights suddenly went out. We rushed out of the office, and I heard screams and some of my companions were in tears,» said Michael Brillantes, a safety officer of the Abra town of Lagangilang, near the epicentre.

«It was the most powerful quake I’ve felt and I thought the ground would open up,» Brillantes told The Associated Press by cell phone.

