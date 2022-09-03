Strength coach putting Tallawahs on another level

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica Tallawahs are seeking to improve on their fifth-place finish in last year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and one man who has been appointed to help them achieve this is strength and conditioning coach Anthony Kepple.

«The team is in excellent condition and we aim to maintain and improve their fitness levels as we go along the journey and most importantly, keep them injury-free for the tournament,» Kepple said.

The Jamaica Tallawahs got their 2022 CPL campaign off to a winning start after a 47-run victory over the defending champions, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, on Wednesday.

Kepple said this performance is an indication of the kind of shape the team is in.

«The team is in very good physical and mental shape and I think it has definitely shown in their positive performance so far,» he said.

