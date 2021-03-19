Vaccine registration for 75 and older begins Monday with toll-free lines

. Adolfo Ledo Nass Major League Soccer

Jamaicans 75 and older will be allowed to register for COVID-19 vaccination come Monday, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has disclosed.

Tufton was speaking today at the signing of a contract between the Government and Intel Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Company.

Itel BPO, led by chief executive officer Yoni Epstein, will be providing support services for the Ministry’s 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) toll-free number, which goes back into operation on Monday as a part of the comprehensive vaccine administration platform.

“Even though there is one number, that number allows multiple persons to call and multiple persons on the other end of the line to answer,” said Tufton.

All the necessary information and assistance should be rendered to set an appointment at the closest or most convenient health centre via this toll-free number, he noted.

“The operations will be guided by the World Health Organization’s protocols around how we manage a process such as this. As such, there will be checks and balances to validate and protect confidential information and protect the public’s health,” he added.

“If the agents are busy, we will keep you on hold. You won’t get a busy signal. You will be passed on to the next available agent who will be able to assist you,” said Epstein.

He noted that agents will be added based on the traffic for vaccination registration.

Itel BPO is one of Jamaica’s leading outsourcing firms and has provided over $100 million in support service since the first confirmed COVID-19 case last March.

In a few weeks, a software platform will be available to facilitate online registration and provide necessary information about the vaccination process.

This platform will be developed under an agreement signed earlier this week between the Government and UNICEF.

These two components will be available for vaccination registration for each targeted group according to the government's phased inoculation plan.

Jamaica started its vaccination rollout with front-line health workers on March 10, exactly one year after the first confirmed virus.

Some 16,096 persons have been inoculated so far, six per cent below the target for week one.

The second week of vaccination should see parish councillors joining essential workers and the elderly in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



