Store attendant shot, gold chain stolen in Princes Town

A store attendant remained warded at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) last night, after being shot during a robbery yesterday.
Anim Singh, 34, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest while struggling with a masked bandit at his workplace at Phats International footwear and clothing store along Cacique Street, Princes Town.
Surveillance footage from the store showed Singh, a relative of the proprietor, standing behind the cashier’s counter checking a book around 10. 40 am. He stood next to another employee. The bandit, wearing a camouflage face mask, walked in and immediately pointed his gun at Singh. As Singh raised his hand a bit, the gunman approached him and snatched his gold chain from around his neck. As the bandit tried to run off, Singh tried to grab him. However, the bandit shot him once in his chest and escaped.
Customers ran out of the store while the clerk took out her phone and made a call.
Cpl Ramnanan and other officers from the Princes Town Court and Process Unit, together with PC Boodram and PC Ramlochan of the Southern Division Task Force, responded and placed Singh in the back of a police vehicle and took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility. Medical staff attended to him before transferring him to the SFGH.
Crime scene investigators found one spent shell at the scene.
Princes Town police searched the area for the bandit, who wore a dark-coloured T-shirt, pair of blue three-quarter jeans and a pair of black slides.Up to news time, however, police were unable to locate the suspect.
