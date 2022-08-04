Store attendant shot, gold chain stolen in Princes Town

Entornointeligente.com /

A store at­ten­dant re­mained ward­ed at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal (SFGH) last night, af­ter be­ing shot dur­ing a rob­bery yes­ter­day.

An­im Singh, 34, suf­fered a gun­shot wound to his chest while strug­gling with a masked ban­dit at his work­place at Phats In­ter­na­tion­al footwear and cloth­ing store along Cacique Street, Princes Town.

Sur­veil­lance footage from the store showed Singh, a rel­a­tive of the pro­pri­etor, stand­ing be­hind the cashier’s counter check­ing a book around 10. 40 am. He stood next to an­oth­er em­ploy­ee. The ban­dit, wear­ing a cam­ou­flage face mask, walked in and im­me­di­ate­ly point­ed his gun at Singh. As Singh raised his hand a bit, the gun­man ap­proached him and snatched his gold chain from around his neck. As the ban­dit tried to run off, Singh tried to grab him. How­ev­er, the ban­dit shot him once in his chest and es­caped.

Cus­tomers ran out of the store while the clerk took out her phone and made a call.

Cpl Ram­nanan and oth­er of­fi­cers from the Princes Town Court and Process Unit, to­geth­er with PC Boodram and PC Ram­lochan of the South­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force, re­spond­ed and placed Singh in the back of a po­lice ve­hi­cle and took him to the Princes Town Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty. Med­ical staff at­tend­ed to him be­fore trans­fer­ring him to the SFGH.

Crime scene in­ves­ti­ga­tors found one spent shell at the scene.

Princes Town po­lice searched the area for the ban­dit, who wore a dark-coloured T-shirt, pair of blue three-quar­ter jeans and a pair of black slides.Up to news time, how­ev­er, po­lice were un­able to lo­cate the sus­pect.

