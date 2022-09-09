Stolen vehicles recovered

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) recovered two stolen vehicles during an anti-crime excise on Wednesday 7th September 2022. Details follow in this press release…
According to a police report, at 3:45 am on Wednesday 7th September, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) were on mobile patrol in the Port of Spain area, when they observed a black Kia Cerato motor vehicle speeding along Park Street. The officers gave chase, however, they lost sight of the vehicle.
A short time after, the officers received information of an accident along Duncan Street. Upon arrival, the officers saw the black Kia Cerato involved in a crash along the roadway, however, the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Investigations later revealed that the vehicle bore false number plates.
At around 1pm on the same day Corporals, De Silva and Brebnor and officers of the Stolen Vehicles Unit were on an exercise in Sea Lots, Port of Spain. During the exercise, the officers received pertinent information then proceeded to the Water-Front. There they recovered a Hyundai Elantra vehicle, which was allegedly stolen at gun-point at 11:30 am earlier in the day at Nelson Street.
Investigations are continuing into both incidents
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian