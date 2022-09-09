Stolen vehicles recovered

Entornointeligente.com /

The In­ter-Agency Task Force (IATF) re­cov­ered two stolen ve­hi­cles dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­cise on Wednes­day 7th Sep­tem­ber 2022. De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

Two stolen ve­hi­cles were re­cov­ered in the Port of Spain Di­vi­sion dur­ing an­ti-crime ex­er­cis­es on Wednes­day 7th Sep­tem­ber 2022.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at 3:45 am on Wednes­day 7th Sep­tem­ber, of­fi­cers of the In­ter-Agency Task Force (IATF) were on mo­bile pa­trol in the Port of Spain area, when they ob­served a black Kia Cer­a­to mo­tor ve­hi­cle speed­ing along Park Street. The of­fi­cers gave chase, how­ev­er, they lost sight of the ve­hi­cle.

A short time af­ter, the of­fi­cers re­ceived in­for­ma­tion of an ac­ci­dent along Dun­can Street. Up­on ar­rival, the of­fi­cers saw the black Kia Cer­a­to in­volved in a crash along the road­way, how­ev­er, the oc­cu­pants of the ve­hi­cle fled the scene. In­ves­ti­ga­tions lat­er re­vealed that the ve­hi­cle bore false num­ber plates.

At around 1pm on the same day Cor­po­rals, De Sil­va and Breb­nor and of­fi­cers of the Stolen Ve­hi­cles Unit were on an ex­er­cise in Sea Lots, Port of Spain. Dur­ing the ex­er­cise, the of­fi­cers re­ceived per­ti­nent in­for­ma­tion then pro­ceed­ed to the Wa­ter-Front. There they re­cov­ered a Hyundai Elantra ve­hi­cle, which was al­leged­ly stolen at gun-point at 11:30 am ear­li­er in the day at Nel­son Street.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to both in­ci­dents

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com