Stolen cows recovered in St Ann, three men in custody

Carl Gilchrist/ Gleaner Writer

Three men were arrested in St Ann this morning and a Juici Patties truck was seized following the recovery of stolen cows.

The truck with the stolen livestock was intercepted by cops during an operation.

The police are now searching for another truck that’s believed to be carrying more stolen animals.

The police report that information was received around 10 o’clock this morning that praedial thieves had reportedly stolen about 15 cows between Alexandria and Cave Valley in the parish overnight.

