Stocks Round Up | Ttech today's top winner

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 44/53.

The index moved down by 967.97 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 394,516.85 points.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,091.49 points or 0.29 per cent to close at 380,636.02 points while the Junior Market Index advanced by 5.84 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 4,294.56 points.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 5.75 points or 2.78 per cent to close at 212.22 points.

Overall market activity

