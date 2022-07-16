Stocks Round Up | SSLVC today's top performer, Paramount Trading leads decliners

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Friday on a losing note.

The slow trading session ended with an advance/decline ratio of 34/51.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 774.70 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 394,724.22.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 652.21 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 380,664.04 while the Junior Market Index declined by 18.34 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 4,314.71.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.26 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 209.66.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com