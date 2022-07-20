Stocks Round Up | SOS today's top advancer, Margaritaville US$ (Turks) leads decliners

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index advanced on Wednesday with an advance/decline ratio of 44/49.

The index moved up by 30.44 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 394,547.29 points.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 34.28 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 380,670.30 points while the Junior Market Index traded firm to close at 4,294.39 points.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.99 points or 0.47 per cent to close at 211.23 points.

Overall market activity

