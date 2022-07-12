Stocks Round Up | ISP Finance today's top advancer

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Tuesday on a winning note, rallying to reclaim lost ground.

The moderate trading session ended with an advance/decline ratio of 49/38.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,559.39 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 395,726.41.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 1,253.18 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 380,911.94 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 43.10 points or 0.99 per cent to close at 4,400.3.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.87 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 212.69.

