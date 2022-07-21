Stocks Round up | 96 stocks traded today

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined on Thursday with an advance/decline ratio of 45/38.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,084.11 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 393,463.18 points.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,439.56 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 379,230.74 points while the Junior Market Index advanced by 29.12 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 4,323.51 points.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.17 points or 1.50 per cent to close at 208.06 points.

Overall market activity

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com