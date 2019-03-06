NEW YORK (Reuters) – A gauge of global stocks lost ground for a third straight session on Wednesday, unable to build momentum from a jump in Chinese equities, while the Canadian dollar weakened after a dovish turn by the Bank of Canada.
Stocks lose ground, Canadian dollar weakens
