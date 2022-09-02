Stock Round Up | 40 stocks advanced, 54 declined and 18 traded firm 

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced today, with an advance/decline ratio of 40/54.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,153.03 points or 0.31 per cent, to close at 374,578.03 points.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 1,464.43 points or 0.41 per cent, to close at 360,759.12 points, while the Junior Market Index declined by 23.69 points or 0.57 per cent, to close at 4,064.12 points.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 8.22 points or 4.00 per cent, to close at 213.78 points.

Overall market activity 112 stocks traded 40 advanced 54 declined 18 traded firm Winners One on One, up 31 per cent to close at $1.31 138 SL (VR pref), up 15.00 per cent to close at $51.75 TransJam (US$, up 12.35 per cent to close at $0.01 General Accident, up 11.00 per cent to close at $5.55 138 SL, up 10.92 per cent to close at $5.28 Losers Sygnus Real Estate (US$), down 14.64 per cent to close at $726.25 Mayberry Investments, down 13.12 per cent to close at $8.01 Cargo Handlers, down 12.62 per cent to close at $12.05 Ttech, down 12.38 per cent to close at $2.83 Paramount Trading, down 9.36 per cent to close at $1.84 Market volume 50.207 million units valued at over $504.953 million. Volume leaders were QWI Investments, followed by MFS Capital Partners and Jamaica Broilers. Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at [email protected] or [email protected] .

