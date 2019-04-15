Stewart sets national para shot put record

Entornointeligente.com / OLYMPIC AND World champion Akeem Stewart set a new national paralympic shot put record on Saturday, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, on the second day of the Tobago Falcon Games.

The 26-year-old broke the 20-metre barrier when he registered a throw of 20.04 metres, in front of his home fans.

In an interview on TTT News last evening, Stewart said, “I feel very proud of myself. 2019 has been a great season fo far. I’m looking forward to great things.”

Stewart’s main focus this year will be the World Para Athletic Championship, scheduled from November 7-15 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

LINK ORIGINAL: News day

Entornointeligente.com