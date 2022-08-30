Stewart, Miguel exacts revenge on Williams/Persaud in U-23 men’s final

Entornointeligente.com /

Daynte Stew­art and Jahreef Miguel of TTO-2 ex­act­ed re­venge on coun­try­men Nicholas Williams and Joshua Per­saud of TTO-1 to cap­ture the sec­ond leg of the Caribbean Zon­al Vol­ley­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (CA­ZO­VA) Men’s Un­der-23 Beach Vol­ley­ball Tour­na­ment on Sun­day night.

Beat­en in three sets by Williams and Per­saud in the first leg fi­nal at the same venue on Sun­day last, Stew­art and Miguel took full ad­van­tage of a first set in­jury to Per­saud to pre­vail 2-1 (21-18, 15-21, 15-12) at the Pueblo El Pao Mul­ti­pur­pose Fa­cil­i­ty, Gas­par­il­lo Road, San­ta Cruz.

Com­ment­ing on the win Stew­art said he and his team­mate was hap­py to get re­venge on their coun­try­men and claim the ti­tle.

«Hav­ing played them last week we knew what to look out for in their game and we played a very good game and I am very proud of us get­ting a win in on­ly our sec­ond tour­na­ment to­geth­er,» said Stew­art.

Miguel added, «This is my sec­ond fi­nal and the first tour­na­ment win in my life and I am very proud of my­self and my team­mate.

«We watched back on the fi­nal last week and im­proved on some of our weak points while al­so tar­get­ing theirs and it worked for us. Stat­ed Miguel.

Williams said his team came out with the hope to win a sec­ond straight tour­na­ment but the ear­ly in­jury to his team proved a set­back.

«We still man­aged to play a hard-fought match and like last week it went to three sets, but un­for­tu­nate­ly we weren’t able to get the win,» said Williams.

In the semi­fi­nals, Stew­art and Miguel (TTO-2) de­feat­ed Jerome Mor­ri­son and Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-19, 21-11) while Williams and Per­saud (TTO-1) beat Re­ece Mar­cano and De­jaun Williams (TTO-5), 2-0 (21-19, 21-14).

In the bronze medal match, Mar­cano and Williams (TTO-5) de­feat­ed last week’s bronze medal fin­ish­ers, Mor­ri­son and Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-14, 21-19).

Sun­day’s re­sults

Semi­fi­nals:

Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stew­art (TTO-2) def Jerome Mor­ri­son/Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-19, 21-11)

Nico­las Williams/Joshua Per­saud (TTO-1) def Re­ece Mar­cano/De­jaun Williams (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-19, 21-14)

Third placed:

Re­ece Mar­cano/De­jaun Williams (TTO-5) def Jerome Mor­ri­son/Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-14, 21-19)

Fi­nal:

Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stew­art (TTO-2) def Nico­las Williams/Joshua Per­saud (TTO-1) 2-1 (21-18, 15-21, 15-12)

Choon, Selvon spike sec­ond straight U-23 women’s crown

The T&T (TTO-1) team of Tsyan Selvon and Brit­ney Choon made it two straight ti­tles from as many tour­na­ments in the Caribbean Zon­al Vol­ley­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (CA­ZO­VA) U-23 Women Beach Vol­ley­ball Tour.

This is af­ter the TTO-1 duo dis­patched Bermu­dans Megan Hands and Na­tal­ie Gaz­zard in a clash of un­beat­en teams 2-0 (21-8, 21-13) in the sec­ond leg fi­nal to add to their vic­to­ry from the open­ing leg which was con­test­ed at the same venue and end­ed on Sun­day last.

Speak­ing af­ter the win, Selvon said they were very hap­py to win yet an­oth­er ti­tle.

She added, «Once again like last week­end, we saved our best per­for­mance for our fi­nal match and it was nice to ac­com­plish this feat with­out drop­ping a set dur­ing the en­tire tour­na­ment.

Choon added, «We are al­so hap­py to win in front of our fam­i­ly and friends and we hope to con­tin­ue to make them proud with our per­for­mances as we look ahead to the rest of the tour for the sea­son.

De­spite the loss, both Hands and Gaz­zard were pleased with their ef­forts through­out.

Gaz­zard said, «We had an in­cred­i­ble tour­na­ment here in Trinidad, and we are very hap­py that we were in­vit­ed to com­pete and glad to play against some amaz­ing op­po­nents, es­pe­cial­ly in our last match.

«They have been team­mates for a long time and their shots and serves were in­cred­i­ble.»

Hands added, «This is our first time play­ing in an over­seas in­ter­na­tion­al tour­na­ment and we had an amaz­ing time.»

Ear­li­er on Sun­day in the semi­fi­nals, Choon and Selvon over­came fel­low lo­cal play­ers, TTO-5 duo, Rayquelle Dick­son and Alyssa Hutchin­son 2-0 (21-16, 21-10) while in the oth­er semi­fi­nal, Hands and Gaz­zard out­last­ed L’fe Roberts and Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) 2-1 (21-12, 17-21, 15-8).

In the third-placed play­off, Dick­son and Hutchin­son beat Roberts and Badroe 2-0 (21-18, 21-16).

Sun­day’s re­sults:

Semi­fi­nals:

Brit­ney Choon/Tsyan Selvon (TTO-1) def Rayquelle Dick­son/Alyssa Hutchin­son (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-16, 21-10)

Megan Hands/Na­tal­ie Gaz­zard (BER) def L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) 2=1 (21-12, 17-21, 15-8)

Third-placed:

Rayquelle Dick­son/Alyssa Hutchin­son (TTO-5) def L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) 2-0 (21-18, 21-16)

Fi­nal:

Brit­ney Choon/Tsyan Selvon (TTO-1) def Megan Hands/Na­tal­ie Gaz­zard (BER) 2-0 (21-8, 21-13)

Sat­ur­day:

Pool A:

Re­jan Dubois/Melis­cia Kaliper­sad (TTO-3) def Raynique Dick­son/Amaris No­ray ((TTO-4) 2-1 (9-21, 21-10, 21-18)

Brit­ney Choon/Tsyan Selvon (TTO-1) def Raynique Dick­son/Amaris No­ray ((TTO-4) 2-0 (21-12, 21-6)

Pool B:

Megan Hands/Na­tal­ie Gaz­zard (BER) def Rayquelle Dick­son/Alyssa Hutchin­son (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-10, 21-19)

L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) def Tal­ibah Ham­lett/Jor­danne Hutchin­son 2-0 (21-0, 21-0) – for­feit due to in­jury to play­er

Megan Hands/Na­tal­ie Gaz­zard (BER) def L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TT0-2) 2-0 (21-13, 21-12)

Rayquelle Dick­son/Alyssa Hutchin­son (TTO-5) def Tal­ibah Ham­lett/Jor­danne Hutchin­son (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-0, 21-0) – for­feit due to in­jury to play­er

Quar­ter­fi­nals:

Rayquelle Dick­son/Alyssa Hutchin­son (TTO-5) def Raynique Dick­son/Amaris No­ray ((TTO-4) 2-0 (21-0, 2-0) for­feit due to in­jury to play­er

L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) def Re­jan Dubois/Melis­cia Kaliper­sad (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-13, 21-10)

Fri­day’s Women’s Un­der-23 re­sults:

Pool A:

Brit­ney Choon/Tsyan Selvon (TTO-1) def Re­jan Dubois/Melis­cia Kaliper­sad (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-9, 21-3)

Pool B:

Megan Hands/Na­tal­ie Gaz­zard (BER) def Tal­ibah Ham­lett/Jor­danne Hutchin­son (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-11, 21-11)

Rayquelle Dick­son/Alyssa Hutchin­son (TTO-5) def L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) 2-0 (21-18, 21-13)

