Stewart, Miguel exacts revenge on Williams/Persaud in U-23 men’s final

Daynte Stewart and Jahreef Miguel of TTO-2 exacted revenge on countrymen Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud of TTO-1 to capture the second leg of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tournament on Sunday night.
Beaten in three sets by Williams and Persaud in the first leg final at the same venue on Sunday last, Stewart and Miguel took full advantage of a first set injury to Persaud to prevail 2-1 (21-18, 15-21, 15-12) at the Pueblo El Pao Multipurpose Facility, Gasparillo Road, Santa Cruz.
Commenting on the win Stewart said he and his teammate was happy to get revenge on their countrymen and claim the title.
«Having played them last week we knew what to look out for in their game and we played a very good game and I am very proud of us getting a win in only our second tournament together,» said Stewart.
Miguel added, «This is my second final and the first tournament win in my life and I am very proud of myself and my teammate.
«We watched back on the final last week and improved on some of our weak points while also targeting theirs and it worked for us. Stated Miguel.
Williams said his team came out with the hope to win a second straight tournament but the early injury to his team proved a setback.
«We still managed to play a hard-fought match and like last week it went to three sets, but unfortunately we weren’t able to get the win,» said Williams.
In the semifinals, Stewart and Miguel (TTO-2) defeated Jerome Morrison and Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-19, 21-11) while Williams and Persaud (TTO-1) beat Reece Marcano and Dejaun Williams (TTO-5), 2-0 (21-19, 21-14).
In the bronze medal match, Marcano and Williams (TTO-5) defeated last week’s bronze medal finishers, Morrison and Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-14, 21-19).
Sunday’s results
Semifinals:
Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stewart (TTO-2) def Jerome Morrison/Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-19, 21-11)
Nicolas Williams/Joshua Persaud (TTO-1) def Reece Marcano/Dejaun Williams (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-19, 21-14)
Third placed:
Reece Marcano/Dejaun Williams (TTO-5) def Jerome Morrison/Omari Leid (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-14, 21-19)
Final:
Jahreef Miguel/Daynte Stewart (TTO-2) def Nicolas Williams/Joshua Persaud (TTO-1) 2-1 (21-18, 15-21, 15-12)
Choon, Selvon spike second straight U-23 women’s crown
The T&T (TTO-1) team of Tsyan Selvon and Britney Choon made it two straight titles from as many tournaments in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) U-23 Women Beach Volleyball Tour.
This is after the TTO-1 duo dispatched Bermudans Megan Hands and Natalie Gazzard in a clash of unbeaten teams 2-0 (21-8, 21-13) in the second leg final to add to their victory from the opening leg which was contested at the same venue and ended on Sunday last.
Speaking after the win, Selvon said they were very happy to win yet another title.
She added, «Once again like last weekend, we saved our best performance for our final match and it was nice to accomplish this feat without dropping a set during the entire tournament.
Choon added, «We are also happy to win in front of our family and friends and we hope to continue to make them proud with our performances as we look ahead to the rest of the tour for the season.
Despite the loss, both Hands and Gazzard were pleased with their efforts throughout.
Gazzard said, «We had an incredible tournament here in Trinidad, and we are very happy that we were invited to compete and glad to play against some amazing opponents, especially in our last match.
«They have been teammates for a long time and their shots and serves were incredible.»
Hands added, «This is our first time playing in an overseas international tournament and we had an amazing time.»
Earlier on Sunday in the semifinals, Choon and Selvon overcame fellow local players, TTO-5 duo, Rayquelle Dickson and Alyssa Hutchinson 2-0 (21-16, 21-10) while in the other semifinal, Hands and Gazzard outlasted L’fe Roberts and Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) 2-1 (21-12, 17-21, 15-8).
In the third-placed playoff, Dickson and Hutchinson beat Roberts and Badroe 2-0 (21-18, 21-16).
Sunday’s results:
Semifinals:
Britney Choon/Tsyan Selvon (TTO-1) def Rayquelle Dickson/Alyssa Hutchinson (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-16, 21-10)
Megan Hands/Natalie Gazzard (BER) def L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) 2=1 (21-12, 17-21, 15-8)
Third-placed:
Rayquelle Dickson/Alyssa Hutchinson (TTO-5) def L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) 2-0 (21-18, 21-16)
Final:
Britney Choon/Tsyan Selvon (TTO-1) def Megan Hands/Natalie Gazzard (BER) 2-0 (21-8, 21-13)
Saturday:
Pool A:
Rejan Dubois/Meliscia Kalipersad (TTO-3) def Raynique Dickson/Amaris Noray ((TTO-4) 2-1 (9-21, 21-10, 21-18)
Britney Choon/Tsyan Selvon (TTO-1) def Raynique Dickson/Amaris Noray ((TTO-4) 2-0 (21-12, 21-6)
Pool B:
Megan Hands/Natalie Gazzard (BER) def Rayquelle Dickson/Alyssa Hutchinson (TTO-5) 2-0 (21-10, 21-19)
L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) def Talibah Hamlett/Jordanne Hutchinson 2-0 (21-0, 21-0) – forfeit due to injury to player
Megan Hands/Natalie Gazzard (BER) def L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TT0-2) 2-0 (21-13, 21-12)
Rayquelle Dickson/Alyssa Hutchinson (TTO-5) def Talibah Hamlett/Jordanne Hutchinson (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-0, 21-0) – forfeit due to injury to player
Quarterfinals:
Rayquelle Dickson/Alyssa Hutchinson (TTO-5) def Raynique Dickson/Amaris Noray ((TTO-4) 2-0 (21-0, 2-0) forfeit due to injury to player
L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) def Rejan Dubois/Meliscia Kalipersad (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-13, 21-10)
Friday’s Women’s Under-23 results:
Pool A:
Britney Choon/Tsyan Selvon (TTO-1) def Rejan Dubois/Meliscia Kalipersad (TTO-3) 2-0 (21-9, 21-3)
Pool B:
Megan Hands/Natalie Gazzard (BER) def Talibah Hamlett/Jordanne Hutchinson (TTO-6) 2-0 (21-11, 21-11)
Rayquelle Dickson/Alyssa Hutchinson (TTO-5) def L’fe Roberts/Adalia Badroe (TTO-2) 2-0 (21-18, 21-13)
