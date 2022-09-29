28 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

STETHS Beat Lacovia To Maintain Unblemished Record In DaCosta Cup

27 segundos ago
steths_beat_lacovia_to_maintain_unblemished_record_in_dacosta_cup.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Many time champions St Elizabeth Technical made it five wins in as many games in Zone «E»  of the ISSA DaCosta Cup after they outclassed Lacovia 2-0 on Wednesday.

Manchester High remain unbeaten at the top of Zone «F»  but their perfect win record was erased after they were held 2-2 by DeCarteret College in their top of the table clash. Meanwhile, Zone «D» leaders Manning’s School recovered from an early scare from bottom placed Grange Hill  to stamp their class in a 3-1 victory. 

In other games, Happy Grove won 3-1 against Port Antonio, while Bellefield beat May Day 3-0.

 

 

 

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation