STETHS Beat Lacovia To Maintain Unblemished Record In DaCosta Cup

Many time champions St Elizabeth Technical made it five wins in as many games in Zone «E» of the ISSA DaCosta Cup after they outclassed Lacovia 2-0 on Wednesday.

Manchester High remain unbeaten at the top of Zone «F» but their perfect win record was erased after they were held 2-2 by DeCarteret College in their top of the table clash. Meanwhile, Zone «D» leaders Manning’s School recovered from an early scare from bottom placed Grange Hill to stamp their class in a 3-1 victory.

In other games, Happy Grove won 3-1 against Port Antonio, while Bellefield beat May Day 3-0.

