STEM Robotics Academy moves with the times

Technology is not static, and nowadays, it is moving so fast that some people cannot keep abreast of it. It is pervading every aspect of our lives and we cannot help but being affected some way or the other by it. These are the days of teller-less banks, cashier-less businesses, autopilots, drones, driverless vehicles, etc.

Automation is the use or introduction of automatic equipment (non-human) in manufacturing and many other processes, while robotics is a branch of engineering that involves the conception, design, manufacture and operation of robots (functional non-human creations), and while they have been around for a while our lives are now more inextricably intertwined with them.

This has caused the way in which education, which itself is now very automated, is focused. Automation and robotics education are now very essential if we must move with the times and the rest of the world. Right here in Jamaica there is a private institution, STEM Robotics Academy, operated by robotic/STEM engineer Wayne Thompson, that is making sure we are not left behind in the scheme of things robotic. Thompson, who has been involved with automation and robotics since 2015, is a robot designer and has books on robotics on the market.

EDUCATIONAL ROBOTICS The core of the operations STEM Robotics is educational robotics and STEM, including coding, hands-on-science, gaming, robotics, animation, and competition robotics. The purpose is to allow students to do a lot of the different subject areas and concepts in a hands-on manner.

«It is really a tool that we use in a laboratory or activity kind of sense … . In terms of automation, what we want to do is to show students that what they are learning is logic based, for example, to bridge the gap between theory and application, and bring industry to the classroom,» Thompson explained.

